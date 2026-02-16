Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Monday hailed the launch of Türkiye’s deep-sea drilling mission off the coast of Somalia as a "historic” step, as Ankara’s deep-sea drillship Çağrı Bey makes its way to begin its first overseas mission.

"Today, with Çağrı Bey, we may be witnessing the beginning of something greater – the opening chapter of real economic transformation,” Barre wrote on his X account.

He described the mission as a moment when Somalia’s natural wealth begins to drive national strength and deliver the long-awaited impact for the people.

"Generations of our people have grown up hearing that Somalia is rich in resources; yet for decades, they have waited to see that promise fulfilled. That wait is ending. Better days are on the horizon,” Barre said.

He praised Somalia’s "Turkish brothers,” led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, for choosing Somalia as the first destination of the historic mission.

"This decision is more than strategic - it is a symbol of trust crossing distances and a testament to the evolving partnership between Türkiye and Somalia, rooted in brotherhood and a shared belief in a better tomorrow,” he added.

Çağrı Bey, which departed from the southern port of Taşucu in Mersin province on Sunday, is expected to reach Mogadishu in about 45 days and begin drilling in April at the Curad-1 well.

Türkiye and Somalia signed agreements in 2024 covering onshore and offshore oil and gas exploration. The seismic vessel Oruç Reis previously completed surveys in three offshore blocks.