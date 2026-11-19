The crisis in the Middle East, centered around disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz following the U.S.-Iran war, has created the "largest threat" to energy security in history, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report on Thursday.

In its flagship annual World Energy Outlook, the agency said consumers were increasingly footing the bill as the world runs out of ways to absorb the conflict's impact on energy supplies.

The agency warned that the crisis, like previous energy shocks, would leave "lasting marks."

Gulf countries have been struggling to export oil since Iran began blockading the Strait of Hormuz and targeting tankers in the area, following U.S. and Israeli strikes that sparked the crisis in February.

Despite attempts by the United States to escort vessels through the channel – which pre-crisis carried about one-fifth of global oil shipments – supply lines remain severely disrupted.

"The Strait of Hormuz crisis has created the largest threat to energy security in history, one that dwarfs the scale of the oil shocks of the 1970s," IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol wrote in his foreword to the report.

He highlighted the efforts countries had taken to protect households, with producing nations bringing more supplies into the market and using alternative routes, and China buying less from international markets.

"Governments have intervened to try and provide some shelter for consumers, but they have nonetheless faced higher prices and, in some cases, shortfalls of supply," Birol wrote.

The report said elsewhere that "increasingly it is falling to consumers – and high prices – to absorb the impact as other buffers are run down."

Birol had struck a more hopeful tone in July when he wrote that the oil market was still benefiting from "several cushioning factors."

'No pathway' back

The IEA's report comes as nations meet for the COP31 climate talks in Türkiye, with governments under pressure to tackle climate change after a year of searing heat waves and wildfires in Europe, and deadly floods in Nepal.

The agency uses three scenarios for its energy outlook: a cautious one takes into account policies that are currently in place, a middle scenario looks at "stated" government policies including measures that have yet to be adopted, and a third considers a world that reaches net zero emissions by 2050.

In its middle scenario, the IEA forecasts that global oil demand will reach a peak around 2030 before a slow decline, while gas demand would increase until around 2035.

For this report, it also adds two other scenarios based on what might happen if the Middle East crisis persists.

"While the energy sector and the global economy have shown considerable resilience, the longer the crisis lasts, the deeper the effects will be," Birol said in a press release.

"And I don't see any credible pathway for the energy world to return to the way it was before."