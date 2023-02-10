E.ON said the devastating earthquake in southern Türkiye has affected the supply area of local power grid operator Enerjisa Enerji, in which the German group owns 40% stakes, adding that repair work was currently underway.

"We are dismayed and saddened by the two major earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria. They not only caused great human suffering and many deaths and injuries but also massive damage to the infrastructure," an E.ON spokesperson said in e-mail comments.

"The supply area of our Turkish joint venture Enerjisa is also affected," the spokesperson said, adding the company mourned the loss of four employees while others were wounded, some being in critical condition.

Enerjisa, in which Sabancı Holding also has a stake of 40%, has over 10 million customers in 14 Turkish provinces, including Adana and the surrounding region, which are among the affected parts of Türkiye.

Around 2,500 transformers – key components of long-distance power transmission – are still out of operation and 380,000 people are without electricity in Enerjisa's supply region, the spokesperson said, adding this was already down from one million shortly after the earthquake.

Repair work has started, the spokesperson said, adding that technical teams from less affected regions were providing support.