TPI Composites, a U.S. renewables company located in Turkey's Aegean coastal city Izmir is moving to construct an offshore blade factory with an investment of more than $100 million, Ole Asici Johansen, TPI Composites senior director Turkey Operation said on Wednesday.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) during the Turkish Wind Energy Association (TÜREB) technical visit to Izmir's wind industrial zone, Johansen said that the company is 100% motivated to build a factory in Izmir.

"The location of a possible factory is still a challenge but we are considering and calculating all the possibilities in Izmir," he said and added that the location should be near sea lines or coastal lines due to the offshore blade's large size compared to onshore wind blades," said Johansen.

He explained that the offshore wind energy blades' lengths are up to 100-150 meters (328-492 feet) and it is better to transfer them directly to the ports.

"Apart from this, we aim to use 'Made in Türkiye' equipment for this facility,' he said and added that Turkey's wind energy production market is well developed.

Wind energy market growing

Johansen said that the global wind energy market is growing extremely fast, particularly in Europe.

"That means we will need more wind energy equipment, in order to meet the demand manufacturers are working and creating new opportunities," he said.

He also stated that Turkish wind energy manufacturers are on track but still need to be well prepared in order to meet the growing global wind and offshore wind energy equipment demand.

Burak Mücahitoğlu, TPI Composites supplier chain director, said that the offshore wind energy market in the world is growing faster than the onshore wind energy market.

He stated that the construction of the blade production facility in Turkey will provide an advantage to the wind energy sector thanks to Turkey's geographical location and its advantages in sea transportation and export.

"Such a facility needs to be built close to a port. In this sense, Izmir stands out as the most suitable location," he said and added that via the coastal line and port it can be exported to the foreign market.

"The probability of being offshore for the domestic market is low, but it may occur in the future. Still, it is an advantage for the Turkish market to manufacture these wings in Turkey," he explained.

Pointing out that facilitating the establishment of a factory for offshore wind energy, the preparation of regulations are important for the development of this sector. He said that when establishing the facility next to a port, there will be a very high export potential.

"I think this investment will be realized in four or five years. For Turkey to come to the forefront, it needs to make an attempt on land, ports and regulations. The facility can have 2-3 gigawatts of production capacity. A very good capacity," he explained.

He also underlined that by investing in facilities like this, Turkey will also successfully enter the offshore sector.