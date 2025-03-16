Türkiye's largest oil refiner, Tüpraş, is reportedly set to receive a cargo of Itapu crude early next month, its first such purchase from Brazil, Reuters reported on Saturday, referring to a source with knowledge of the matter and ship tracking data.

Tüpraş last month said it had stopped buying Russian crude after the United States announced new sanctions on Russia's oil industry on Jan. 10.

The cargo of Itapu crude, around 1 million barrels, was loaded onto the Suezmax tanker Joao Candido on March 12, according to tracking data from Kpler and LSEG.

It is scheduled to arrive at Izmit port in Türkiye, where Tüpraş operates a 225,800-barrel-per-day (bpd) capacity oil refinery, on April 3-4, the data show.

Tüpraş did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, which arrived late in the Turkish business day on Friday, on the reason for the purchase.

Brazil's Petrobras confirmed to Reuters that it sold the cargo.

Petrobras "continues to develop new markets to ensure the flow of the growing production of Brazilian oil to profitable destinations," the firm said in a statement.

The Kpler shipping data, which date back to 2013, show that neither of Tupras' two refineries, one at Izmit and another at Izmir, has previously received Brazilian crude.

Itapu is a medium-sweet crude oil with an API gravity of 29.3 and a sulphur content of 0.253%.

Russia's Urals is medium-sour, meaning it has a similar density to Itapu at around 31.7 API, but is more sulphurous at 1.7%, according to data provided by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Tupraş had become one of the biggest importers of Russian crude since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, receiving around 305,000 bpd of the grade in 2024, according to Kpler.