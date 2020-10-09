Turkey late Friday announced new Navtex for the Barbaros Hayreddin Paşa, outlining the seismic vessel's exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

According to the announcement, the vessel will conduct hydrocarbon exploration activities between Oct. 10 and Nov. 9 off the Cyprus coast.

A Navtex, or navigational telex, is a maritime communications system that allows ships to inform other vessels about their presence in an area, as well as other information.

The Barbaros Hayreddin Paşa seismic vessel will conduct energy exploration activities with fellow ships, the Tanux-1 and Apollo Moon, the Navtex announcement read.

The announced area is where Turkey’s Yavuz drilling ship has previously conducted activities. Yavuz operated for nearly 170 days in the Selçuklu-1 area beginning April 24. The drillship returned to Taşucu Port in southern Turkey’s Mersin province on Oct. 5.