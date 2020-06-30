Turkey’s Petroleum Pipeline Company (BOTAŞ) has cut natural gas prices for the industrial sector by up to 12.5%, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said on Tuesday, while the country’s energy watchdog announced that the current tariff on the cost of electricity will remain in force for the next three months.

The gas price cut will positively impact manufacturing and employment amid normalization, Dönmez said on Twitter, adding that the cuts ranged between 9.7% and 12.5%.

Also commenting on the cut, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Twitter that the discount would contribute to the recovery of industry and the economy.

On the other hand, the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) said the current tariff on electricity prices would remain valid for three months and there will be no hike in electricity prices.