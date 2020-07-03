Turkey will start offering a “green only” power tariff as of August for electricity consumers interested in purchasing clean, renewable energy, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said in a statement Friday.

The renewable tariff will be available for those who want to use electricity produced only from renewable energy sources, the minister said, pointing out that the special tariff will be issued to customers after they apply for it.

Explaining that they will issue certificates for homes and businesses using the tariff to promote the use of renewable energy, Dönmez said the renewable tariff – also known as the green tariff – is not mandatory.

The cost may be somewhat high initially, the minister said, noting, however, that with the support and incentives the country has given to the renewable energy sector, “the decrease in investment costs will also be reflected in prices over time.”

Turkey’s electricity production from renewable sources was around 26% in 2002 and has reached 50% to date.

“Hopefully, we will increase this rate further with our target of commissioning at least 1,000 megawatts (MW) of solar and wind installed power every year,” Dönmez noted. “We aim to provide continuity in renewable energy investments and to offer a cost advantage to both the manufacturer and the consumer.”

The country completed draft regulations on Wednesday that would provide source documentation for clean, renewable energy, allowing consumers to see the source of the electricity they purchase, reported Anadolu Agency (AA), citing Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA).

The EMRA has completed the draft regulations for the Renewable Energy Source Guarantee Document (YEK-G), a document that will certify power generated by renewable producers is green and clean.

According to the draft, YEK-G documentation will be completed and registered for green electricity producers for a newly formed market on Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST), where the cost of renewable electricity will be traded.