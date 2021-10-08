Turkey and Nigeria plan to sign three agreements in the hydrocarbon, mining and energy sectors during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's official visit to Nigeria in October, Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said on Friday.

"We reviewed the existing commercial and economic relations, and future investment opportunities, and exchanged views on the development of bilateral trade and the improvement of the investment environment," the minister said after the fifth term of the Turkey-Nigeria Joint Economic Commission Meeting.

Dönmez said that the officials from the two countries discussed cooperation opportunities in the fields of energy and mining as well as industry, technology, agriculture, transportation, health, education, culture, tourism and sports.

"We identified the areas of work to be carried out for cooperation in the upcoming period, exchanged ideas on what we can do about them, and started preparations," he added.

Trade volume between Turkey and Nigeria reached $2 billion (TL 17.80 billion) at the end of 2020.

Nigeria, Africa's largest oil producer, is among Turkey's oil and gas suppliers. "Nigeria continues to be the country's largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa," Dönmez said.

The oil companies of the two countries will evaluate their investments and cooperation options for future projects together, Dönmez added.