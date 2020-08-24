Turkey will not take "the slightest step back" from the activities of its seismic vessel Oruç Reis nor the naval ships accompanying it in the Eastern Mediterranean, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday.

Erdoğan's remarks came after Greece on Monday said it would on Tuesday conduct a navy and air force exercise in the region where Ankara is prospecting for oil and gas, as the uneasy neighboring countries remain locked in a dispute over offshore energy rights.

Hours after Athens' announcement, Turkey said that its navy will also carry out a military exercise south of the Greek island of Crete in the Eastern Mediterranean on Tuesday.

"Turkish and allied navy ships will conduct maritime trainings at eastern Mediterranean on 25 August 2020 in order to promote coordination and interoperability," the National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan called Athens' statement a “spoiled act” that endangers the coastal and navigational safety of all ships in the region.

"With this attitude contrary to international law, goodwill and neighborly relations, Greece has thrown itself into a chaos that it cannot escape," Erdoğan said.

"From now on, Greece will bear sole responsibility for all conflicts in the region, and it will be the only one to suffer," he said.