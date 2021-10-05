Turkey’s Eksim Energy reached an agreement with German wind turbine supplier Nordex for the company’s new 67.2-megawatt (MW) capacity wind power plant project in Ukraine’s Skole region.

According to the statement released by Nordex, 14 wind turbines needed for the project will be supplied by the German company as part of a 15-year agreement, which also includes a “premium service.”

“Installation of the turbines is scheduled to start in March 2022. The fourteen turbines will then feed clean electricity into the Ukrainian grid as of the third quarter of 2022 at full capacity. The Nordex Group will supply the turbines in the cold-climate version in order to ensure a high level of availability in the cold season as well,” the statement said.

The Skole wind farm, with a total capacity of 67.2 MW, will be built near the city of Skole in West Ukraine.

Eksim has been in the wind energy business since 2011 and is now operating eight wind farms with 451 MW total capacity in Turkey, and all of them are built using Nordex turbines. With the Skole Project, Eksim and Nordex have taken their business collaboration to Ukraine. The Skole project will be Eksim’s first wind park investment outside of Turkey.

“We are pleased to be able to make a significant contribution to the expansion of wind energy in Ukraine with yet another project,” Patxi Landa, chief sales officer of the Nordex Group, said.

“We are happy to support Eksim with their first wind project in this country. Today we have capacities of 322 MW in Ukraine connected to the grid.”