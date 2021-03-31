Turkey’s energy import bill dropped by 12.2% year-on-year in February this year, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Wednesday.
The overall energy import bill fell to $2.75 billion (TL 22.91 billion) last month as the country boosted its domestic and renewable energy production.
The data showed that Turkey’s overall import bill, including energy and other items, totaled $19.3 billion in February, with energy accounting for 14.25% of the overall figure.
Exports increased by 9.6% on an annual basis to reach $16 billion, the statistical body said.
The figures resulted in an 8.7% increase in the foreign trade deficit in the month. The gap came in at nearly $3.3 billion, according to the data.
“Foreign trade deficit, excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, was $224 million in February 2021,” the institute noted.
The country’s crude oil imports showed a 32.6% decrease compared to February 2020.
Turkey imported approximately 1.57 million tons of crude oil last month, down from 2.33 million tons in February 2020.
The overall export-import coverage ratio was 82.9% in February, up from 82.8% in the previous year.
In the month, the manufacturing industries products took the lion’s share from overall exports with 94.2%, followed by agriculture-forestry-fishing with 3.6% and mining-quarrying with 1.8%.
While Germany was the main destination of Turkish exports with a share of 9.4%, China was the main source of imports with a share of 11.6%.
Foreign trade statistics are calculated using two different methods: the special and the general trade systems.
The general trade system is a wider concept, including customs warehouses, all types of free zones, free circulation areas, and premises for inward processing.
“According to the special trade system, in February 2021, exports were $15.1 billion with an 8.8% increase and imports were $18.58 billion with a 9.1% increase compared with February 2020,” the institute said.
During the first two months of the year, exports surged by 5.9% to reach $31.04 billion and imports were up by 1.4% to reach $37.38 billion.
In the January-February period, the trade deficit narrowed by 15.9% to $6.35 billion, versus the same period last year.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.