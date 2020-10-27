Turkey's total oil imports decreased by 29.8% to 2.9 million tons in August this year compared with the same month last year, according to data from the country's energy watchdog on Tuesday.

Crude oil imports, the category with the highest oil import volume, declined by 38.3% during that period to 1.87 million tons, Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) said in its monthly oil market report.

In August 2020, Turkey imported the highest amount of crude from Iraq at 692,097 tons. Russia and Saudi Arabia followed with 619,755 tons and 282,503 tons, respectively.

Oil refinery product output decreased by 11.2% to 2.91 million tons this August. While diesel production was up 20.5% to 1.59 million tons, gasoline production decreased by nearly 21.2% to 317,172 tons.

Total domestic oil product sales in August increased by 4.7% to 2.84 million tons compared with the same month of 2019.

Meanwhile, the country’s aviation fuel exports decreased by 65.3% in August year-on-year and to 187,121 tons. Marine fuel exports also decreased by 82.67% to 33,587 tons.

In this period, exports of types of diesel decreased by 36.2% to 151,013 tons, while exports of gasoline types decreased by 81.7% to 44,523 tons.

Total exports in the petroleum market, together with other products, decreased by 64.1% to 484,911 tons.