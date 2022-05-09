Turkey’s total oil imports increased by 31.1% to 3.2 million tons in February 2022, according to data released by the country's energy watchdog on Monday.

Crude oil imports, the category with the highest oil import volume, rose by 46.9% in February to 2.34 million tons, the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) said in its monthly report.

In this period, the import of diesel types decreased by 1.4% to 670,906 tons. Aviation and marine fuels, gasoline and fuel-oil types, and other products constituted the remaining part of the imports.

In February, Turkey imported the majority of its oil and oil product needs from Iraq, totaling 1.04 million tons. Russia and Kazakhstan followed with 803,447 tons and 489,043 tons, respectively.

On the other hand, gasoline sales increased by 41.9% to 229,969 tons in February compared to the same month of the previous year, and diesel sales increased by 2.3% to 1.7 million tons.

Total petroleum product sales increased by 6.8% and were recorded as 2.1 million tons.

Petroleum product exports up

Oil refinery product exports increased by 31% to 831,258 tons, while output also rose by 33.7% to 2.7 million tons in February.

Total domestic oil product sales grew by 6.8% year-over-year in February to 2.13 million tons.

Turkey's aviation fuel exports increased by 128.4% in February to 288,658 tons.

In the same period, the export of marine fuels decreased by 163.5% to 138,746 tons.

While the exports of gasoline types decreased by 14% to 67,200 tons, the exports of diesel types decreased by 11.2% to 117,640 tons.

In February, the production of diesel types increased by 30.5% compared to the same month of the previous year to reach 1.2 million tons, the production of gasoline types increased by 40.2% to 301,736 tons and the production of aviation fuels increased by 73.6% to 305,996 tons.

Marine fuel production increased by 867.7% and was calculated as 163,869 tons.

The total production of refinery petroleum products with other fuel types increased by 33.7% to 2.7 million tons.