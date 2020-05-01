Turkish oil importer TÜPRAŞ will temporarily stop production at its 220,000-barrel-per-day İzmir oil refinery as coronavirus lockdowns have hit fuel demand, the firm said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

Output at the refinery will be suspended from May 5 until July 1.

“We have revised downward our expectation for our 2020 production in line with the negative impact of global COVID-19 outbreak on fuel demand. In this framework, our production at Izmir Refinery will be temporarily and in phases halted,” the company said in the filing.

The outbreak of the coronavirus which initially emerged late last year in China hit global oil demand as many countries across the world imposed travel restrictions, cities went under lockdown and airline companies halted flights in line with the government instructions to curb the spread of the virus.