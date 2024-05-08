Türkiye's floating energy supplier Karpowership has signed a deal with Brazilian state oil firm Petrobras to combine their expertise in the natural gas and energy sectors, the company announced Tuesday.

The deal includes programs for liquefaction, storage and regasification of natural gas at sea and on land to meet the demand of the energy industry and guarantee supply throughout North and South America.

Karpowership's chief commercial officer, Zeynep Harezi Yılmaz, said this collaboration with Petrobras reinforces the company's long-term commitment to Brazil.

"This will be an opportunity to work with one of the world's largest energy companies on new business strategies and to expand our services to Brazilian society and the Americas," she noted.

The deal will allow for the provision of employment in the maritime, fuel and energy sectors in Brazil, based on best practices in the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) regulations in the maritime industry.

Karpowership has been producing clean and uninterrupted electricity in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro since 2022. Based on this, the company aims to contribute to the socio-economic development of the country while supporting Brazil's energy security. In addition to the 560 megawatt-hour powership project in Brazil, Karpowership also has two solar power plants in the country.