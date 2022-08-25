Türkiye’s energy minister paid “fruitful” visits to Qatar and Oman this week, part of Ankara’s efforts to expand energy cooperation with the Gulf countries.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez's trip comes as the world grapples with an ongoing energy crisis triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak along with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Dönmez met with his Omani counterpart Salim Al Aufi in Muscat on Tuesday, before he flew to Doha on Wednesday for talks with Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Al-Kaabi.

The meetings focused on cooperation in the energy industry, including investment opportunities in oil and gas, renewable energy and hydrogen.

Dönmez on Thursday dubbed his trip “fruitful,” saying talks included negotiations on gas trade with Oman and strengthening cooperation with Qatar.

Türkiye has not had any natural gas trade with Oman to date, but the minister hinted that could change in the period ahead.

“We have not had natural gas trade with Oman, a friendly and brotherly country, until now, but the talks have been very positive,” Dönmez said.

“Depending on the suitability of the conditions, I hope that if a mutual understanding and agreement is reached in the negotiations that will continue between BOTAŞ (Türkiye’s state energy importer) and Oman natural gas trading company, we will be able to commence gas trading.”

Türkiye is still highly dependent on imports to cover its energy needs, whose price has rocketed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ankara has been seeking ways to diversify its energy resources and import markets. Last year, 45% of the gas used in the country came from Russia and the rest from Iran and Azerbaijan.

Türkiye’s annual gas consumption has risen from 48 bcm in 2020 to a record 60 bcm in 2021 and is expected to reach 62 bcm to 63 bcm this year, according to official figures.

Dönmez also noted the future-oriented renewable energy project of Oman, saying “they offered to cooperate on that matter.”

“We will evaluate the opportunities there with both the public and private sectors.”

Talks with his Qatari counterpart focused on “how we can improve our long-standing cooperation,” Dönmez said.

In addition to the natural gas trade, the minister said they discussed “the evaluation of opportunities, including exploration and production activities for oil and gas in Turkey, Qatar or third countries.”

“Hopefully, we expect to take concrete steps on these issues in the coming days.”