Turkish solar technology company CW Enerji will invest $520 million (TL 21.09 billion) under the government's HIT-30 incentive program to expand its high-efficiency solar panel manufacturing capacity in the Antalya Organized Industrial Zone, according to a recent report by Anadolu Agency (AA).

The company currently produces high-efficiency TOPCon solar cells at its CW Solar Cell facility in the southwestern coastal city of Antalya, with an annual capacity of 1.2 gigawatts (GW).

The facility is the largest of its kind in Türkiye and Europe. With the new investment, CW Enerji aims to boost capacity to 5 GW by 2028 as part of the project’s second phase.

The factory manufactures high-tech solar panels from ingot raw materials and sources over 80% of its components domestically.

CW Enerji Chairperson Tarik Sarvan emphasized the strategic importance of local supply chains in a recent interview with AA.

"We will source the gases and chemicals needed in production from within Türkiye," said Sarvan. "This will protect local producers and help build a healthy ecosystem."

Sarvan founded the company in 2010, having gained experience in Europe's solar energy sector.

Under the HIT-30 program, which aims to establish Türkiye as a global high-tech manufacturing hub by 2030, CW Enerji is supporting national solar energy goals.

"We will produce solar panels in line with Türkiye's VAT incentive regulations and with more than 80% domestic content," Sarvan said. "This investment will also create specialized jobs for chemists, energy system engineers and physicists."

The company has already launched a 35-45 megawatt production line at its new facility and has expanded into related technologies, including EVA, aluminum, glass and junction boxes.

The company is also producing aluminum components specifically for solar plants and previously benefited from Türkiye's 5th Region incentives.

As global solar cell prices decline due to shifting production in China and the U.S., Sarvan sees an opportunity for Türkiye’s industrial base.

"We've established firms in Munich and Houston to supply country-specific solar panels," he said. "Currently, we have 1.8 GW of panel production capacity, with 90% sold domestically."

CW Enerji exports to nearly 60 countries and is active in all stages of the solar value chain, from manufacturing to wholesale and EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) services.

Its panels are used in industrial rooftops, agricultural irrigation systems, marine applications and smart home systems.

"With a current capacity of 1.2 GW, our facility remains the largest producer of TOPCon High Efficiency cells in Türkiye and Europe," Sarvan said.

"We're expanding over an area of 200,000 square meters to reach 5 GW of total capacity, targeting both U.S. and European markets," he concluded.