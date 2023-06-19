One of Türkiye’s leading conglomerates has won a tender to build a key pipeline that will transport natural gas from Romania’s Black Sea reserves and link the resources to a multinational European corridor, according to a statement.

A deal signed between Kalyon Holding and Romania’s natural gas transport system operator Transgaz on Friday foresees the construction of the Black Sea Shore-Podisor Gas Pipeline, or Tuzla-Podisor gas transmission pipeline, which will transport the gas to the inland connection points of the country.

The project is worth around 500 million euros (about $546 million). It involves constructing a more than 308-kilometer-long (191.38-mile-long) pipeline that will link the gas resources exploited in the offshore Neptune Deep project to the BRUA corridor.

BRUA is a project for a pipeline linking the gas transmission systems of Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Austria.

The project that is of critical importance for Europe’s energy security is planned to be completed in less than two years, said Serdar Över, executive board member of Kalyon Inşaat, a construction arm of the Turkish conglomerate.

“The BRUA corridor is important for Europe’s energy security, passing through Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, and Austria. Thanks to our pipeline, gas from the Black Sea will reach Austria,” Över told reporters on Monday.

“We will implement the pipeline project with the most advanced technology. We plan to complete the project in less than 24 months.”

Över also highlighted Romania’s potential for Turkish companies in consultancy and construction.

“Our goal is to deliver the additional natural gas that will emerge in the Black Sea to Romania and EU countries in a healthy, high-quality and sustainable manner. As Kalyon Holding, while transferring our knowledge and experience in this field to Europe, we are also exporting our country’s engineering capabilities to neighboring geographies,” Över noted.

He expressed their pride in increasing the bilateral trade volume between the two countries, stating that they aim to make Kalyon Holding’s presence even more visible in Romania and other countries in the future.

45% of consumption

Ion Sterian, general director of Transgaz, said very strong companies had participated in the tender. “But the best one won the tender. The project will make a great contribution to the energy security not only of Romania but also of Europe,” he stressed.

Sterian emphasized the longstanding good relations and cooperation between Romania and Türkiye and underlined that many Turkish companies had won tenders in Romania, especially in the infrastructure sector.

Approximately 45% of Romania’s consumption will be met with the gas transported through the pipeline, which will have a capacity exceeding 12 billion cubic meters (bcm) annually, according to Sterian.

The project will have a pipe diameter ranging from 48 to 40 inches (121.92 to 101.60 centimeters). It also includes the supply of pipes to be used, 20 valve stations, power supply, cathodic protection and fiber optic manufacturing.

The project is expected to employ approximately 1,200 people.