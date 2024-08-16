Türkiye's strides in the energy sector are translating into unprecedented growth, as evidenced by the crude oil and natural gas extraction index, which soared to a record high in June, according to official data.

The milestone reflects years of strategic advancements and discoveries that have transformed the country's energy landscape.

The calendar-adjusted index for crude oil and natural gas extraction surged to 147.8 in June, a significant jump from 115.7 in the same month of 2023, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The pace of crude oil and natural gas extraction in Türkiye has picked up notably in recent years. The index, which was initially recorded at 69.6 in January 2005, hovered around an average of 75 until 2021.

However, the tide began to turn following Türkiye’s largest-ever natural gas discovery at the Sakarya gas field in the Black Sea in 2020. By December of that year, the extraction index had climbed to 99.4, and in May 2021, it crossed the 100-point threshold for the first time.

Further boosting the index was the discovery of crude oil in the Gabar Mountain region of Sirnak, a southeastern province, in 2022. The index rose to 112.9 in December of that year, and by March 2024, it had reached 146.1, reflecting a 32.2% year-over-year increase.

This upward trajectory culminated in the peak in June.

Strategic push for continued exploration

The groundwork for these gains was laid in 2017 when Türkiye's first national drill ship, Fatih, was commissioned by the state-run Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO), according to Aziz Camcı, chairperson of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Platform Association (PETFORM).

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Camcı highlighted that the Fatih drillship’s gas discovery in the Black Sea in August 2020 marked a turning point for Türkiye’s energy sector.

"At the time of the initial discovery, Türkiye's total natural gas production stood at around 440 million cubic meters. Today, the Sakarya gas field alone produces 5.5 million cubic meters per day, meeting the needs of 2.4 million households," he explained.

Camcı also emphasized the significance of the crude oil discovery in Gabar Mountain, which he says ranked among the top 10 largest onshore oil reserves discovered globally in 2022.

With an estimated reserve of approximately 150 million barrels of high-quality crude, daily production in Gabar reached 45,000 barrels this June.

Camcı recalled the government's goal to exceed 200,000 barrels per day in total production, including 100,000 barrels per day in Gabar.

High-potential exploration activities are continuing outside Şırnak in the Southeastern Anatolia region, Camcı added.

"Given that Türkiye's oil consumption is approximately 1 million barrels per day, it is anticipated that Gabar oil alone could meet 10% of this demand and account for 20% of the country's total oil production once target levels are reached."

Reducing energy dependence

Camcı stressed that Türkiye remains committed to advancing its oil and gas exploration efforts, with plans to intensify activities in both the Black Sea and Mediterranean regions.

The ongoing discovery of new sites, coupled with exploration in the Western, Central and Eastern Black Sea, demonstrates the country's resolve to secure its energy future.

Camcı also remarked that with the momentum gained from increasing oil and gas production, Türkiye's dependence on foreign energy sources will diminish.

He asserted that Türkiye has the potential to further elevate its oil and natural gas extraction index. The production gains achieved under TPAO have opened new opportunities for both existing and foreign investors, he added.

He emphasized that, alongside national organizations, the private sector should take a more active role in exploration and production activities.

"New discoveries bring new investments," Camcı concluded. "Türkiye has untapped potential both on land and at sea. Enhancing our capacity in terms of workforce, equipment and technology will allow us to continue making significant strides in energy production."