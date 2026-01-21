Türkiye has reached almost one-third of its planned solar and wind power capacity target for 2035, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Wednesday

Türkiye's total installed electricity generation capacity reached 122,519 megawatts (MW) at the end of 2025, according to the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

Renewable sources accounted for 76,281 MW, or 62.3%, of total installed capacity, the ministry said.

Solar power capacity reached 25,109 MW, representing 20.5% of the total, while wind capacity stood at 14,774 MW, or 12.1%.

Combined, solar and wind installations rose to 39,883 MW, equivalent to 32.6% of overall capacity.

Total electricity consumption in Türkiye climbed to a record 360,929 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in 2025, while generation also hit an all-time high of 362,992 GWh, ministry data showed.

Türkiye aims to raise its installed solar and wind capacity to 120,000 MW by 2035.

"Our total installed solar and wind capacity has approached 40,000 MW. We have already achieved one-third of our 120,000-megawatt target for solar and wind," Bayraktar said.

He added that renewables also reached record shares in electricity generation last year, with solar power accounting for 10.5% and wind power for 10.7%, both all-time highs.

Together, wind and solar supplied more than one-fifth of Türkiye's total electricity generation in 2025, Bayraktar said.

About 56.7% of total electricity generation was supplied from domestic and renewable resources, he added.

"We will continue to boost Türkiye's energy capacity with its own resources and strengthen our supply security."