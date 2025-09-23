Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar is using high-level meetings in New York this week to push for investment in Türkiye's energy transition and expand cooperation on liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Bayraktar is accompanying President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is in the U.S. for the U.N. General Assembly and will also meet with his American counterpart, Donald Trump, at the White House on Thursday.

Bayraktar is attending meetings on energy and mining issues, his ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. He also took part in an investment conference hosted by the Türkiye-U.S. Business Council on Monday.

He met with Anna Bjerde, the World Bank's managing director of operations, to discuss Türkiye's energy transition and investment needs.

"We evaluated opportunities for cooperation in renewable energy, electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure, nuclear energy, natural gas, and critical minerals," Bayraktar said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He added that Türkiye and the World Bank will continue joint efforts to create a transparent, predictable and sustainable investment environment.

The minister also met with senior executives from global energy companies.

In a meeting with executives from Hartree, Bayraktar said they reviewed the medium-term LNG agreement signed earlier this month in Italy and discussed longer-term projects to bolster Türkiye's energy supply security.

Türkiye's state energy company BOTAŞ and Hartree signed a deal in Milan that will see the U.S. company deliver 600 million cubic meters of LNG over two years. A separate deal with U.S. LNG producer Cheniere covered a supply of 1.2 bcm within a year.

Bayraktar also held talks with Derek Magness, president of Chevron Eurasia, about potential cooperation in Türkiye and other regions, mainly in LNG trade and hydrocarbon exploration and production.