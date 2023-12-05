Türkiye's energy minister announced Monday the country’s aim to reduce emissions by a total of 100 million tons as part of the “Second Energy Efficiency Action Plan” covering the years 2024-2030.

Emphasizing the ambitious nature of the plan, Alparslan Bayraktar, the energy and natural resources minister, during his video speech at COP28 in Dubai conveyed the emission goals while underscoring the importance of the collaboration on an international level in this regard.

"Within the scope of the 'Second Energy Efficiency Action Plan' covering the years 2024-2030, we aim to reduce our emissions by a total of 100 million tons," Bayraktar noted.

“Although facing significant challenges, with the collaboration of the international community, financial institutions and investors, we can achieve all of this,” he said.

“Investments in the energy sector not only provide employment and prosperity for the Turkish people but also offer a strong model for energy transition to other countries,” he added.

The minister highlighted their focus on three key areas: harnessing renewable sources, improving transmission infrastructure for renewables and enhancing energy efficiency across all sectors.

He also shared the achievement that Türkiye’s total installed capacity has surpassed 106 gigawatts, with renewables contributing 55%.

The minister also conveyed their aim to increase installed electricity capacity to 190 gigawatts by 2035, including 60 gigawatts of renewable energy generation capacity.

According to the minister, the ministry will work hand in hand with the private sector and foreign investors to enhance a large-scale expansion of renewable energy, which would involve a substantial financial outlay.

The ministry has already begun discussions with the World Bank, which has committed to support the scale-up plan with financial and technical assistance, partnering with the ministry and key private sector actors.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan earlier last week told leaders during his formal speech to the U.N. climate summit in Dubai that Türkiye has consistently stood for peace in all crises and has worked for solutions based on justice and fairness.

“We are approaching climate change from this perspective as well,” he said.

“Despite our historical responsibility being less than 1% of greenhouse gas emissions, we are taking significant steps.”

Erdoğan said Türkiye anticipates achieving the net zero emissions target as of the year 2053.

“We have doubled our emission reduction goal by the year 2030. In this context, by the end of the year, we expect a reduction of 66.6 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions,” he noted.

The president also highlighted the increase in the share of renewable energy sources in Türkiye’s total installed power capacity to 55%.

“With this ratio, we rank fifth in Europe and 12th globally,” he said.