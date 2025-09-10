State energy company Turkish Petroleum Corporation's (TPAO) offshore subsidiary has signed a $1.5 billion agreement with Italian engineering firm Saipem for the development of the third phase of Türkiye's gas field in the Black Sea, the company said on Wednesday.

The contract, awarded by the Turkish Petroleum Offshore Technology Center (TP-OTC), covers the construction of pipeline infrastructure that will connect the Sakarya Gas Field to the mainland.

Discovered between 2020 and 2022, Sakarya is Türkiye's largest offshore natural gas reserve, located approximately 170 kilometers off the coast of Filyos in Zonguldak.

The field is estimated to hold 710 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas and is expected to meet around 30% of the country's annual consumption once full production capacity is reached.

In May, Türkiye announced the discovery of an additional 75 bcm of gas in the Black Sea, which reinforces its strategic push to reduce reliance on imported energy.

The first phase of Sakarya's development has already been completed, with daily output reaching 9.5 million cubic meters (mcm), enough to supply roughly 4 million households. The gas is fed into the national grid through a pipeline linked to an onshore processing facility.

The second phase aims to double production to 20 mcm per day, supported by a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) platform acquired in 2023 and slated to become operational next year.

That is expected to be doubled and reach 40 million cubic meters daily by 2028.

The third phase will introduce a dedicated floating production unit (FPU), fed by 27 wells across the Sakarya and Amasra fields. These will be linked via a new trunkline to the onshore processing facility in Filyos.

According to Saipem, the scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction and installation of eight rigid flowlines and a 24-inch gas export pipeline stretching approximately 183 kilometers (113.71 miles). The pipeline will connect the offshore field, located at depths of up to 2,200 meters (7,217.85 feet), to the mainland.

The contract is expected to span three years, with offshore operations scheduled for 2027, to be carried out by Saipem's Castorone pipelay vessel.

Saipem previously completed the first phase of Sakarya's development, awarded in 2021, and is currently finalizing work on the second phase, awarded in 2023.

Türkiye, which is heavily reliant on energy from abroad, is pushing to cut its import bill and boost supply security by developing domestic resources and expanding international partnerships in oil and gas exploration.