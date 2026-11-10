Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria and Georgia inked a strategic partnership agreement on clean energy during the COP31 climate conference in Antalya on Tuesday, aiming to strengthen regional energy security, expand clean electricity trade and diversify energy sources.

The agreement was signed by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Bulgarian Energy Minister Iva Petrova and Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Economy and Sustainable Development Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili, according to a statement from the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

The deal aims to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector, particularly in clean energy, and improve regional energy connectivity, the statement said.

It envisages developing cross-border transmission, distribution and trade of electricity generated from clean energy sources, establishing the technical, commercial and regulatory conditions required for secure, reliable and uninterrupted electricity transmission among the countries, and supporting the integration of their electricity grids.

The agreement also includes plans to develop fiber-optic communications and data transmission infrastructure to support energy services.

It is intended to strengthen regional energy security, expand clean energy trade, diversify energy sources and establish a long-term strategic energy partnership among the four countries, according to the statement.

In a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Bayraktar said that COP31, hosted by Türkiye, had brought the four countries together in a strategic partnership based on a shared vision for clean energy.

He said the agreement built on cooperation launched in 2024 and advanced through a memorandum of understanding signed in Baku, Azerbaijan, in April 2025.

Bayraktar described the project as the "TANAP of electricity," saying it aims to deliver electricity generated from clean energy sources to European markets through the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria route.

The comparison refers to the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), which carries Azerbaijani natural gas across Türkiye toward European markets.

"At a time when electrification is accelerating, this step will strengthen energy ties between our countries, create new opportunities for clean energy trade and contribute to Europe's security of supply," he said.