Türkiye and Azerbaijan reaffirmed their energy cooperation Thursday at a forum in the western Turkish province of Izmir, attended by top officials from both countries.

The 4th Türkiye-Azerbaijan Energy Forum was held within the framework of the Türkiye Wind Energy Congress (TÜREK 2025), taking place between Sept. 4 and Sept. 5.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said Türkiye and Azerbaijan, with their geostrategic locations, rich resources and advanced infrastructure, play complementary roles and make significant contributions to regional and global energy supply security.

Addressing the forum, Bayraktar said diversifying and deepening cooperation opportunities between the two countries would open new horizons.

He noted that significant progress had been made in past forums, adding that Ankara and Baku are expanding energy cooperation into new areas and continuously developing dialogue channels.

“The principle of one nation, two states, which we have always emphasized, finds its most concrete manifestation particularly with the major projects implemented in the energy sector. Energy is one of the fundamental drivers of our countries’ development and prosperity,” Bayraktar said.

He highlighted the importance of the natural gas field cooperation agreement signed May 14, 2024, saying the deal would strengthen the countries’ energy security and further consolidate regional cooperation.

Regional supply security

Bayraktar voiced hope that efforts to increase natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Türkiye would progress rapidly, noting that the Iğdır-Nakhchivan Natural Gas Pipeline guarantees supply security for Nakhchivan and further strengthens bilateral ties.

Türkiye and Azerbaijan traditionally enjoy close relations and energy cooperation, which initially centered on natural gas but has expanded in recent years to include projects supplying Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan exclave and deliveries to Syria.

Bayraktar said the Türkiye-Syria Natural Gas Pipeline, operational since Aug. 2, represents a strategic step that supports not only energy flows but also peace and prosperity in the region.

“With their strong infrastructure and deep-rooted ties, Türkiye and Azerbaijan will continue to be reliable partners both in regional supply security and in global markets,” he said.

Also speaking at the forum, Mukhtar Babayev, representative of the president of Azerbaijan for climate affairs and COP29 president, said Azerbaijan and Türkiye “have always been responsible partners in the global energy system and have played a significant role in ensuring global energy security.”

He said successful cooperation in the energy sector, guided by the foresight of the Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents and proper prioritization of economic potential, has played a major role in both regional and global energy security.

Babayev added that Türkiye and Azerbaijan are expanding their partnerships in energy and climate, taking into account the risks of climate change and the opportunities of the energy transition.

“Türkiye has recently taken important steps in climate policy. The adopted climate law laid the foundation for the country’s long-term carbon neutrality goal,” he said.

“This law is a historic decision that demonstrates Türkiye’s will and determination in combating climate change,” he added.

He said Türkiye’s national climate targets also show it to be a responsible partner in global processes. “The steps taken to reduce emissions, expand clean energy sources and encourage green investments clearly demonstrate Türkiye’s path to decarbonization. Both countries are aware of the opportunities created by energy transformation,” he said.

'Strategic necessity'

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov also emphasized the importance of Ankara’s experience and support in renewable energy, energy storage, green hydrogen, carbon capture, energy efficiency, and energy market regulation.

He said Azerbaijan sees Türkiye as its key ally in pursuing a clean energy future, just as it has been in all past processes.

“A strong Azerbaijan-Türkiye energy partnership is a strategic necessity because it is of great importance for both our countries, our region and internationally. This unity is a symbol of security and sustainable development,” Shahbazov said.

He stressed the importance of six main areas in the forum’s cooperation agenda, ranging from hydrocarbons to mining and from renewable energy to energy regulation.

“We are confident that by utilizing the opportunities offered by this forum, our cooperation on new projects and promising opportunities will be further strengthened, accelerating the development of our mutual relations and bringing our countries closer to their strategic goals,” he said.

“The Azerbaijan-Türkiye energy partnership will continue to be an important guarantor of development and energy security on a regional and global scale in the future.”

Following the speeches, Bayraktar and Shahbazov signed the forum protocol, which outlines plans to develop bilateral energy cooperation.

Under the protocol, the two countries agreed to strengthen and continue cooperation and coordination in global and regional energy organizations and institutions.