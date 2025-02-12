Türkiye and Indonesia have signed a memorandum of cooperation in the fields of energy and mining to strengthen their "strategic partnership," Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced Wednesday.

Bayraktar and Indonesia's Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia signed the agreement aimed to "develop cooperation in all areas of energy and mining, especially in the oil, natural gas and renewable energy, between our countries," Bayraktar said in a post on X.

"I hope this step, which will further advance the strategic partnership between Türkiye and Indonesia, will be beneficial," he added.

The minister is accompanying President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during his four-day Asia tour and attended the first meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Indonesia, chaired by Erdoğan and his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto.

Ankara and Jakarta inked 13 joint agreements in a range of areas, including trade, defense, industry, agriculture and media, during Erdoğan's state visit to Indonesia.

In a separate post on X, Bayraktar said he met with Simon Aloysius Mantiri, chairperson of the Indonesian State Oil and Natural Gas Company Pertamina, and his accompanying delegation.

"During the meeting, we discussed cooperation and investment opportunities between Türkiye and Indonesia in the fields of oil, natural gas and renewable energy," he said.

"We also discussed joint project opportunities in third countries," Bayraktar added.