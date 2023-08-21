Türkiye signed an agreement for its first natural gas export to a non-bordering European country during the one-day visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and a delegation of ministers to Hungary Sunday, the minister of Energy and Natural Resources has confirmed in a written statement.

Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced that Türkiye will conduct natural gas exports to Hungary through a natural gas agreement that has been signed between the two countries.

"Today, with the natural gas agreement signed between Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) and Hungarian MVM company, we will carry out natural gas export to a European country that is not our border neighbor for the first time. Türkiye continues to contribute to Europe's energy security," the minister shared on his official social media account.

In the statement made by BOTAŞ, it was noted that the agreement was signed by the BOTAŞ General Manager Burhan Özcan and MVM CEEnergy Senior Manager Laszlo Fritsch, at a ceremony held under the auspices of Minister Bayraktar and the Hungarian Ministry of Energy's Public Administration undersecretary.

The natural gas shipments from Türkiye to Hungary are expected to start next year, the statement said. The agreement is said to include cooperation on the use of Türkiye's liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and natural gas storage facilities of the two countries within the framework of their common interests.

The details of the export volume have not been included in the statement. Türkiye in January had signed an agreement with Bulgaria for the transmission of up to 1.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas a year under a 13-year deal.

Erdoğan paid a one-day visit to Budapest for Hungary's National Day celebrations and also for the World Athletics Championships on Sunday.

During the visit, Erdoğan was accompanied by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak, Industry and Technology Mehmet Minister Fatih Kacır, Commerce Minister Ömer Bolat, head of the Presidency's Directorate of Communications Fahrettin Altun and the president's chief adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç.

Relations between Türkiye and Hungary were elevated to the level of strategic partnership in 2013 after the establishment of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. The friendly ties have gained momentum in every field in recent years.

Following the visit, President Erdoğan noted that Türkiye and Hungary enjoy "extensive" relations based on their deep-rooted ties.

"Our bilateral trade volume reached $3.5 billion in 2022, an all-time high. We believe we will reach our target of a $6 billion trade volume in a short time through joint efforts," Erdoğan said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The president wished that his visit would be beneficial to further improve bilateral relations.

During his visit, Erdoğan separately met with his Hungarian counterpart Katalin Novak and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to discuss bilateral ties as well as regional and global developments.