Türkiye covered over 70% of its electricity production needs from domestic resources last month, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry said in a statement on Sunday, also announcing that the country's total installed capacity reached 127,355 megawatts (MW) as of the end of September.

"We met 70.3% of our total electricity production needs with domestic resources in September. This means we have reduced our dependence on foreign sources in electricity generation to below 30%," Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said, according to the ministry's statement.

"We will further expand our capacity in the electricity sector, where we have already achieved significant strength," he added.

"In doing so, we will strengthen our security of supply while turning our domestic and renewable resources into an important instrument of economic development," Bayraktar said.

Renewable capacity tops 80,000 MW

Of the total installed electricity capacity of 127,355 MW as of the end of September, the renewable capacity exceeded 80,000 MW and reached 80,315 MW, the ministry also said.

Renewables accounted for 63.1% of total installed capacity, while domestic resources accounted for 72.1%.

As of the end of September, installed solar capacity rose to 28,222 megawatts, accounting for 22.2% of total installed capacity. Wind power capacity reached 15,540 megawatts, representing 12.2% of the total. Thus, the combined installed capacity of solar and wind power increased to 43,762 megawatts, accounting for 34.4% of total installed capacity.

Meanwhile, monthly electricity generation amounted to 31.79 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in September, according to the data shared by the ministry.

Hydropower continued to account for the largest share of generation during the same period. A total of 8.27 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity was generated from hydropower in September, equivalent to 26% of total production.

In September, solar power generation amounted to 4.32 billion kilowatt-hours, accounting for 13.6% of total electricity generation, while wind power generation reached 3.84 billion kilowatt-hours, representing 12.1%. Combined electricity generation from solar and wind sources totaled 8.16 billion kilowatt-hours during the month.

During the same period, electricity generation from renewable sources totaled 18.10 billion kilowatt-hours, accounting for 56.9% of the total, while generation from domestic resources reached 22.35 billion kilowatt-hours, representing 70.3%.

"Our installed electricity capacity reached 127,355 megawatts as of the end of September. We also increased our installed renewable energy capacity, which is at the heart of this growth, to 80,315 megawatts during the same period, taking it above 80,000 megawatts," Bayrkatar also said, commenting on the figures.

"As our installed capacity continues to grow, we have also achieved a significant share of domestic resources in electricity generation. We met 70.3% of our total electricity production needs with domestic resources in September. This means we have reduced our dependence on foreign sources in electricity generation to below 30%," he added.