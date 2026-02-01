Türkiye plans to double the capacity at its floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in the southern province of Hatay and build an additional terminal, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced on Sunday.

Apart from the FSRU facility in Hatay, the authorities plan to build another one on the Mediterranean coast, according to Bayraktar.

"We are now in a process of planning and working on a new FSRU with a regasification capacity of 28 million cubic metres (mcm) to be installed next to the existing BOTAŞ Dörtyol FSRU in Hatay. We will double the capacity here," Bayraktar said in Hatay, according to a readout of his remarks sent by the ministry.

Recalling that natural gas arriving in Türkiye in liquefied form via ships needs to be regasified before it can be used in the system, he noted that the Ertuğrul Gazi FSRU fulfills this function.

Moreover, stating that Ertuğrul Gazi converts approximately 28 mcm of liquefied natural gas back into gas phase daily, Bayraktar said that with 28 million cubic meters per day, the gas needed by Hatay, Osmaniye, and approximately 17 surrounding provinces during the winter months is being provided from this facility, this ship.

Türkiye's first floating storage and regasification unit, Ertuğrul Gazi, is seen as a key player in strengthening Türkiye's gas supply security.

Again in the Mediterranean, Türkiye is also planning to build a new FSRU facility between Gazipaşa and Anamur to strengthen the energy infrastructure, the minister said.

"With our second FSRU project, which will double the capacity in Dörtyol, and the new facility we will bring online in the Mediterranean, we will increase our daily gasification capacity to 200 million cubic meters. In this way, we will be able to procure more than half of our needs as LNG (liquified natural gas)," he said in a post on X.