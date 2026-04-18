Türkiye’s Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar Saturday said a long-term natural gas agreement with Iran is set to expire in the coming months, with no negotiations currently underway to renew the contract.

The agreement, due to expire in July, provides for delivery of 9.6 ⁠billion cubic meters of gas a year, but actual flows have often fallen short.

Türkiye imported 7.6 bcm from Iran last year, accounting for 13% of total gas imports. Regulator data show the pipeline last hit the contracted volume in 2022.

"According to our forecast, we might need this gas pipeline or the gas flow from Iran for the security of supply of Türkiye. There ⁠is ⁠no negotiation right now ongoing. I think they are busy with so many other things. But we might sit and discuss a potential extension," Bayraktar told reporters on the sidelines of a diplomacy forum in the southern Turkish province of Antalya.

"But we haven't started a negotiation during the current circumstances in the region," Bayraktar ⁠said, referring to the Iran war.

Bayraktar also said Türkiye was seeking to diversify natural gas supplies, including through Russian liquefied natural gas.

Local media reported this month that Ankara had issued a long-term license for LNG imports from Russia to pipeline operator BOTAŞ. Regulator records show BOTAŞ was issued a 10-year ⁠import ‌license, ‌so far granted only for countries ⁠with which Türkiye has long-term LNG ‌supply contracts, including Algeria and Oman.

Asked about LNG imports, Bayraktar said Türkiye had not started importing LNG ⁠from Russia.

Türkiye imports Russian gas via ⁠BlueStream and TurkStream pipelines, which together account for about ⁠35% of its overall gas mix.