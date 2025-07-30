Türkiye will start providing Syria with natural gas as of Saturday, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced on Wednesday, adding that Azerbaijan would also be involved in the export.

During a visit to Damascus in May, Bayraktar had said Türkiye would provide Syria with 2 billion cubic metres of natural gas annually, in addition to 1,000 megawatts of electricity.

Syria's new government is seeking to rebuild the country's infrastructure and economy after almost 14 years of civil war, after longtime dictator Bashar Assad was toppled in December.

The war badly damaged Syria's power infrastructure, leading to cuts that can last for more than 20 hours a day.

"We will start exporting natural gas from Azerbaijan to Aleppo via Kilis," a province in southernmost Türkiye near the Syrian border, Bayraktar told Anadolu Agency (AA).

In May, Syrian Energy Minister Mohammad al-Bashir said Damascus and Ankara had reached a deal for Türkiye to supply gas to the war-torn country via a pipeline in the north.

Gas-rich Azerbaijan is a historic ally of Türkiye, which maintains close ties with the Syrian interim government.

Meanwhile, Bayraktar also said Türkiye is in talks with Russia, China, Canada and South Korea on possible new nuclear power plants and aims to make the first reactor of its Akkuyu nuclear plant operational in 2026.

He also said a draft law on small modular reactors (SMRs) would be brought to parliament after its summer recess, adding that this would aim to bring incentives.