Türkiye has signed a series of liquefied natural gas (LNG) purchase agreements and cooperation deals with international energy companies to boost supply security and diversify resources ahead of the winter months.

The signing of the agreements was finalized during the Gastech 2025 energy conference in Milan and overseen by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, a statement said on Tuesday.

Under the contracts, state gas importer BOTAŞ will receive a total of 8.7 billion cubic meters (bcm) of LNG over three years from BP, Shell and Italy's Eni.

BP will deliver 1.6 bcm annually, Shell will supply 2.4 bcm and Eni will provide 500 million cubic meters (mcm) annually.

Bayraktar said the agreements are important for ensuring supply security, diversifying resources and strengthening commercial flexibility during the winter months.

Bayraktar met with Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi and Cederic Cremers, Shell's president of integrated gas. With Cremers, he discussed natural gas supply strategy, possible cooperation on exploration and production in the Black Sea and joint energy initiatives in third countries.

Beyond LNG purchases, BOTAŞ also expanded international partnerships.

The company signed a memorandum of understanding with China's state-owned PetroChina to cooperate in LNG trading, transportation management and joint ventures.

The deal will provide a foundation for deeper cooperation in areas including LNG trade, optimization, efficient transport management and joint efforts in new markets, Bayraktar said.

BOTAŞ also inked a new deal with Oman, from where Türkiye already imports LNG.

The agreement covers cooperation on expanding Oman's LNG production capacity, use of floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), LNG carrier collaboration and exploring additional LNG supply options, Bayraktar said.

Supply contract with US energy tech firm

Meanwhile, the state energy company Turkish Petroleum Corporation's (TPAO) offshore subsidiary TP-OTC signed an agreement with Baker Hughes regarding the works on the third phase of the development project at Türkiye's largest natural gas field in the Black Sea.

The deal covers the supply of subsea production systems and well completion equipment. Bayraktar said he discussed a new partnership with Baker Hughes CEO Lorenzo Simonelli.

Discovered between 2020 and 2022, the Sakarya field is estimated to hold 710 billion cubic meters of gas and is expected to meet around 30% of the country's annual consumption once full production capacity is reached.

In May, Türkiye announced the discovery of an additional 75 bcm of gas in the Black Sea.

The first phase of Sakarya's development has already been completed, with daily output reaching 9.5 million cubic meters, enough to supply roughly 4 million households.

The second phase aims to double production to 20 mcm per day, supported by a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) platform acquired in 2023 and slated to become operational next year.

Phase three aims to ramp up daily production to 40 million cubic meters by 2028.

In Milan, Bayraktar also held talks with Libya's Oil and Gas Minister Khalifa Abdulsadek to review the status of existing cooperation, focusing on hydrocarbon exploration and production.

Bayraktar said they want to broaden cooperation with Libya through new projects and investments.

Earlier on Tuesday, the minister met with Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto.

With the agreements signed in recent years, Türkiye and Hungary "aim to carry out joint projects in key areas such as hydrocarbon exploration and production, natural gas trade and nuclear cooperation," Bayraktar said.

"We reviewed the progress of these projects with Szijjarto and focused on efforts to further strengthen our energy partnership," he added.

Argent LNG signs gas deal with EPIAŞ

Meanwhile, U.S.-based energy firm Argent LNG has signed a 5 million metric tons per annum (mtpa) gas supply deal with Turkish energy bourse EPIAŞ, in a move billed as aimed at moving U.S. gas into Europe and potentially Syria.

Argent LNG, which is developing an LNG export facility in Louisiana, in January signed a non-binding agreement to supply Bangladesh up to 5 million metric tons of the fuel annually, the first major U.S. LNG supply deal since U.S. President Donald Trump began his second term.

"The company has committed an initial 5 mtpa to supply Southeast and Central Europe under this new partnership, reinforcing both economic and energy security for its partners," the press release said.

"This is a big geopolitical move to get material into the market as backup supply to EU countries," said Jonathan Bass, Argent LNG's CEO.

"We are forward positioning American LNG into the Eastern European market to supply and provide energy security and flatten the curve of shortages."

He said the gas could also be supplied via Türkiye to neighboring Syria, bypassing a potentially complicated direct deal with Damascus, where U.S. sanctions are being lifted after the ouster of longtime Syrian dictator Bashar Assad, but barriers to trade remain in place.

Türkiye has ambitions to become a regional energy trading hub and is trying to position itself as a conduit for supplies to southeastern Europe.

Ankara is also extending its energy cooperation with the United States. Last year, it signed a 10-year LNG supply deal with ExxonMobil and a shale oil prospecting deal with Continental Resources.

A major gas market, Türkiye complements its pipeline imports with LNG. Russia is the largest pipeline gas supplier, and LNG makes up to a third of the 50 bcm annual gas imports.

The U.S. is the largest LNG supplier.

Türkiye has an extensive LNG import infrastructure, with BOTAŞ operating three terminals.

Ankara is also positioning itself to be a major player in post-Assad reconstruction, and began supplying 1.2 bcm of Azerbaijani gas to Syria last month.