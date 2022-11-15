The Türkiye Energy Summit, under the theme of "Energy and Geopolitics Special," will be held on Nov. 21-22 in the southwestern coastal city of Antalya.
Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez and Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroder are expected to attend the summit, which will bring together participants from the public and private sectors.
Following the opening remarks, the summit will move on to special sessions led by Donmez and Schroder.
The two-day event will host several sessions on topics including natural gas exploration, production and investments, trade and distribution in the Turkish electricity market, liquefied natural gas markets, renewable energy investments and electric vehicles.
The summit will also include sessions on the "Importance of Türkiye in Gas Supply to the Region," "The European Energy Crisis," "The Importance of New Generation Thermal Power Plants in Energy Supply Security" and "Hydrogen and Energy Storage."
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.