The Türkiye Energy Summit, under the theme of "Energy and Geopolitics Special," will be held on Nov. 21-22 in the southwestern coastal city of Antalya.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez and Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroder are expected to attend the summit, which will bring together participants from the public and private sectors.

Following the opening remarks, the summit will move on to special sessions led by Donmez and Schroder.

The two-day event will host several sessions on topics including natural gas exploration, production and investments, trade and distribution in the Turkish electricity market, liquefied natural gas markets, renewable energy investments and electric vehicles.

The summit will also include sessions on the "Importance of Türkiye in Gas Supply to the Region," "The European Energy Crisis," "The Importance of New Generation Thermal Power Plants in Energy Supply Security" and "Hydrogen and Energy Storage."