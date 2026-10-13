Türkiye's first 1,000-megawatt (MW) offshore wind project could be gradually commissioned between 2030 and 2032 if development proceeds as planned, according to Turkish Wind Energy Association (TÜREB) President Ibrahim Erden on Monday.

Speaking on Anadolu Agency's Energy Terminal program, Erden said the project is expected to be tendered in the first quarter of 2027 and could take four to six years to develop and implement.

The project would not only contribute to electricity generation but also help develop Türkiye's wind energy industrial infrastructure and create new investment opportunities, he stated.

Offshore wind projects require a different industrial infrastructure than onshore wind farms, Erden said, noting the need for larger turbines and the development of cables, transformers, foundations and support structures designed to withstand marine conditions.

Moreover, he said that offshore wind projects take longer to develop than onshore farms because they require preliminary studies, financing, supply chain development and specialized installation infrastructure.

He added that offshore wind energy could create new opportunities for shipyards, equipment manufacturers and other industrial sectors, paving the way for a new wind energy ecosystem.

"Türkiye can acquire technical knowledge and engineering expertise in this field through international partnerships," he further said.

"The development and implementation of the first 1,000 MW offshore wind YEKA project could take around four to six years. A gradual rollout between 2030 and 2032 would be a realistic expectation," Erden said.

Offshore wind investment could reach $3 billion

Erden said YEKA projects support domestic equipment manufacturing and provide investors with greater predictability.

The Energy and Natural Resources Ministry's approach of putting projects out to tender after bringing them to a certain level of development allows investors to assess risks in advance, he said.

The sector expects at least 1.5 gigawatts of wind energy YEKA (Renewable Energy Resource Zone) tenders to be announced annually through 2035, Erden said, adding that continuity in the tender program would strengthen investor confidence in Türkiye.

Offshore wind farms can cost 2.5 to three times as much to build as onshore projects, he said.

"An offshore wind investment with a capacity of 1,000 MW requires around $3 billion, while an onshore project of the same capacity costs approximately $1 billion," Erden said.

Projects of this scale could also offer opportunities for international financial institutions and investment partnerships, enabling Türkiye to benefit from foreign financing and technology partnerships, he added.

Erden said coordination among public institutions, consistent implementation of land-use, zoning and licensing procedures, and measures to prevent delays were essential to accelerating energy investments.

Delays in renewable energy investments could prolong Türkiye's dependence on imported energy sources such as natural gas and coal, he said.

He also stressed that access to competitive financing was crucial to keeping energy generation costs under control and ensuring the sustainability of industrial investments amid high borrowing costs.

Türkiye to showcase wind energy potential at COP31

At the same time, Erden said that hosting the COP31 climate summit would give Türkiye a stronger voice in global climate and energy discussions.

He described Türkiye as an important international partner in tackling climate change and ensuring energy supply security.

TÜREB and the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) will jointly organize an event during COP31, with energy ministers from 14 countries invited, Erden said.

Senior executives from major energy and wind industry companies are also expected to attend, he added.

"Under our agreement with GWEC, we will organize joint events and CEO-level meetings. We aim to highlight Türkiye's strength in wind energy, its industrial potential and investment opportunities on the international stage," Erden said.

Electrification will be a key focus of the event, he said, adding that participants would be informed about Türkiye's renewable energy potential, investment opportunities and industrial capabilities.