Türkiye’s Abdülhamid Han Drilling Ship, a vessel used for hydrocarbon exploration, will now operate with improved secure location information, thanks to Turkish defense giant Aselsan’s KARETTA system.

The high-tech system has been integrated into the drilling rig, making it one of the most advanced drilling ships in the world.

The KARETTA Jamming-Resistant GNSS System will protect the drilling ship from any potential tempering during its operations, ensuring its accurate positioning at all times.

The ship will operate more safely during its hydrocarbon exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, even in an intense electronic jamming environment, without losing its position information.

Following the successful use on the current ship, the KARETTA GNSS System will also be integrated into all Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) drilling and seismic research vessels, ensuring that all platforms involved in reducing Türkiye’s dependence on foreign energy can perform their duties without being affected by any interference.

GNSS scrambling activities are increasing around the world.

Besides platforms where GNSS receivers working with global navigation satellite systems are used, KARETTA stands out as a strategic product that can be used in many places, such as rescue operation vehicles, government buildings, airports, ports, critical facilities or structures, drilling and seismic research vessels, civil aviation aircraft, civil helicopters, commercial unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), autonomous agricultural applications.

As a rare system that simultaneously provides multi-band protection, KARETTA enables land, air, and sea vehicles, unmanned systems, and missiles to operate in an intense electronic jamming environment without losing their position information.

Developed with a high degree of locality in its components, KARETTA can be easily integrated into all platforms, including missiles, given its lightweight and compact, easy-to-integrate modular structure.

KARETTA, which provides adequate protection against different mixer types and high-power mixers, is superior to its foreign counterparts. It can use multiple GNSS bands and find the mixer direction.