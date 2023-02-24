Enerjisa Enerji, Türkiye’s leading distribution, retail sales and customer solutions company in the energy sector, has announced plans to invest TL 15 billion ($800 million) in 2023, with a significant portion of that investment earmarked for the earthquake-affected Taurus region, according to a statement by the company Friday.

The company has already set aside TL 370 million to reenergize the electricity network, which has suffered extensive damage since massive earthquakes hit the country’s southeast on Feb. 6. Enerjisa has pledged to increase this funding to approximately TL 1 billion within the next three months.

The company is actively working to resolve the electricity issues experienced in many cities following the earthquake, the statement said, highlighting that the company has already restored normal operations in four of the five affected cities and is committed to continuing its efforts to provide essential energy services to the region.

This investment will not only address the immediate needs of the affected region but also contribute to the long-term development of the Taurus region. Enerjisa Enerji's commitment to the region is a testament to the company's dedication to sustainable development and its responsibility to the communities it serves, the statement read further.

In the provinces of Adana, Gaziantep, Kilis and Osmaniye, the energy supply was rearranged through distribution networks and generators, and a transition to a normal level was achieved, it said, while in Hatay, electricity was supplied to all critical points such as hospitals, airport, tent cities, base stations, street and street lighting.

Enerjisa CEO Murat Pınar, whose views were included in the company statement, said that as a company their goal is to support the recovery of the electricity grid and the people of the region.

The company also shared plans to triple its investments in 2023 to TL 15 billion, with a significant portion being dedicated to network modernization and implementing smart technologies in the Taurus region.

Pınar also emphasized the important contribution of the region to the country's economy, stating that their operations in the Taurus region have provided significant employment opportunities. He further revealed that the company plans to create new business areas in the region, including qualified technical training centers and new energy technologies, to invest in human resources in the area.

On Feb. 6, a series of devastating earthquakes hit Türkiye’s southeastern region, affecting 11 provinces, with five of them falling within the operating area of Toroslar EDAŞ – one of Enerjisa Energy's distribution companies.

The aftermath of the quake has severely impacted 4,507 Enerjisa Enerji employees and their families, with 31 employees rescued from the rubble, 69 employees losing their immediate relatives and 429 employees having their homes destroyed or severely damaged.

Enerjisa Enerji has lost 15 employees in the region, but despite the tragedies, the company continues to work tirelessly to provide relief to those affected, the company also said in the statement.

The company has deployed a team of 3,147 people, comprising regional employees, employees from Başkent EDAŞ, Ayedaş, and other distribution companies within its body, to work in the field. The team has 3,282 equipped vehicles in the field and has placed an additional 2,472 generators in critical locations.

Eight of the 12 Enerjisa customer service centers and 27 of the 34 Enerjisa transaction centers in the disaster area continue to provide services to avoid disruption of customer service.

Besides their efforts in the field, Enerjisa Enerji provides temporary accommodation and hot meals for employees and their families who have lost their homes in the disaster at the company facilities in the Taurus region.

The company has established container and tent campuses accommodating a total of 660 people.