Türkiye's new road map for renewable energy has received positive feedback in the sector, while nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) working in energy transformation and solar energy emphasize that supportive policies and cooperation among stakeholders are crucial for the success of this road map, according to a report Thursday.

This road map, unveiled recently by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, is expected to open up approximately $108 billion in new investment opportunities, covering both public and private sectors.

The updated renewable energy plan for 2035 aims to increase the current installed capacity of solar and wind energy, which is about 30,000 megawatts (MW), to 120,000 megawatts by quadrupling it by 2035, Bayraktar said earlier this week.

The Energy Ministry is working on changes to current regulations for renewable energy investments and to encourage the private sector to participate more, he said.

As part of a push to increase capacity, the ministry will focus on 34,000 MW of pre-license and permission applications for plants that have not yet been turned into investments.

"We need to accelerate and focus on the capacity that is in the process of investment ... We are aiming to decrease the period of time to obtain a permit to two years from four years," Bayraktar said.

According to the plan, which also aims to develop Türkiye's electricity transmission infrastructure, a new grid capable of carrying the increased energy production with approximately 14,700 kilometers of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission lines is included.

Alkım Bağ Güllü, the director of the SHURA Energy Transition Center, speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) noted that the new road map marks "an important step" in Türkiye's energy transition strategy.

Nearly 50% increase in target

Güllü noted that there is an approximately 50% increase in the target for installed wind and solar energy capacity for 2035, emphasizing that Renewable Energy Resource Areas (YEKA) tenders and international collaborations are the main driving forces behind these targets.

She described the target of holding at least 2 gigawatts (GW) of YEKA tenders each year as a very significant development in terms of presenting a predictable plan that investors have long awaited.

In 2016, the Turkish government introduced the YEKA strategy, a tender process to procure the production of renewable energy in renewable energy zones, which are deemed most suitable for such energy generation.

When unveiling plans of strategy and the road map, Bayraktar said Türkiye will hold a tender to allocate 2,000 MW of wind and solar plants early next year, with a new scheme providing a price floor and long-term electricity purchase guarantees, which will make it easier to finance investments.

"The fact that these tenders will be held annually could help Türkiye continuously attract investment in the renewable energy sector and maintain momentum in the industry," Güllü said.

"Along with efforts to streamline the permitting processes, these regulations are expected to open up new opportunities for both domestic and foreign investors."

Türkiye has seen significant momentum in renewable energy buildup in recent years, having commissioned what is seen as Europe's largest solar power plant (SPP) in central Konya province last year.

Regarding the HVDC transmission line plan, Güllü said: "The ministry previously announced that a $10 billion investment would be made to establish a green grid by 2030, demonstrating a long-term approach to energy security through an infrastructure planning that will ensure the safe integration of the projected renewable energy capacity increase into the transmission network."

"In this context, investments aimed at increasing grid flexibility, such as the digitalization of the network and the enhancement of interconnection capacities, are also expected to be on the agenda," she explained.

Güllü also underscored the importance of securing the projected $108 billion investment for the realization of projects, adding, "This will only be possible through clear policies, as well as the establishment of a predictable and transparent market, and investors’ confidence that the regulatory environment will be stable and supportive."

Yusuf Bahadır Turhan, president of the solar energy think tank Solar3GW, also welcomed the renewable energy 2035 road map as extremely positive in two respects: the increasing installed capacity target and the HVDC line plan.

"Considering the extremely rapid technological and economic developments in the last three years, and the importance of cheap electricity in our energy independence and fight against inflation, the approximate 50% increase from the target set three years ago shows that the ministry thinks in parallel with us about the importance and feasibility of renewable energy, and it opens the door for our country to achieve clean and cheap energy earlier, allowing us to take our place among the developed countries of the future," he noted.

Turhan stated that they expect the "super permit" process, which will facilitate and shorten the permit processes for renewable energy projects, to be implemented as soon as possible, and that in this process, the way should be paved for the issuance of permits with a specific procedure and a clear list of requirements.

He also explained that the YEKA model could be efficient in Türkiye in the spread of floating solar power plants and agricultural SPPs, which are rapidly increasing in the world, and pointed to the renewable energy supply agreements regarding classic above-land applications.

"According to this model, while the buyer becomes a large consumer instead of the state, it also becomes easier for SPPs to find financing with the bilateral agreement made," he said.

"We want this model, which is in effect in the West under the name of green bilateral agreements for new capacity and allows for thousands of megawatts of new SPP capacity every year, to come into effect in our country as well."