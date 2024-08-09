Türkiye's solar energy capacity has exceeded 16,000 megawatts as of this week, according to industry data, now accounting for 14% of the country's total installed power capacity.

The nation's total installed electricity capacity reached 111,463 megawatts as of Wednesday, with solar energy contributing 16,004 megawatts, data from the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAŞ) showed.

Türkiye is highly dependent on imports for energy needs and a hefty energy bill is among the biggest challenges before the government that seeks to curb the chronic trade and current account deficits and rely more on domestic resources to meet its needs.

It has managed to increase overall power generation while simultaneously cutting coal generation thanks to an aggressive rise in clean power deployment from wind, solar, geothermal and hydro installations.

The solar energy sector has grown significantly over the past decade, increasing from just 40 megawatts in 2014.

The expansion is largely driven by non-licensed, distributed solar power plants spread across 78 provinces, with 35 of these provinces having a capacity exceeding 111 megawatts

Cem Özkök, head of the Energy Investors Association (GÜYAD), said the figures demonstrate the growing strength of solar energy within Türkiye's overall energy mix.

Türkiye plans to triple its renewable energy capacity by 2053 as it strives to become a carbon-neutral economy.

Renewable energy currently accounts for more than 50% of the country's total installed electricity capacity.

Officials have said Türkiye aims to add 60,000 megawatts by 2035 by increasing annual investment in solar and wind energy by 5,000 megawatts.

Özkök emphasized Türkiye's strategic geographical position and skilled workforce as key advantages, allowing the country to take significant steps toward becoming a hub for renewable energy, particularly solar power.

He referenced International Energy Agency (IEA) President Fatih Birol's prediction that "the new king of energy will be the sun," highlighting Türkiye's ambition to attract investors in solar power plants and panel production.

The increase in solar energy capacity not only supports Türkiye's energy security and emission reduction goals but also reinforces its determination to become a strong player in the global energy sector, said Özkök.

He noted that investments in solar energy are contributing to the country's real economy and technological development, making Türkiye increasingly attractive to international investors.

"Investors are not only supporting the financing of the current account deficit, but they are also significantly contributing to the development of the real economy and technology through the activities of companies established with international capital in our country," he noted.

"This increase in Türkiye's installed solar energy capacity highlights the country's potential in renewable energy and its appeal to international investors. The growth in solar energy further solidifies Türkiye's commitment to becoming a strong force in the energy sector."