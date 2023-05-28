Solar energy investments in Türkiye reached 10,000 megawatts in 10 years, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said, stating that the country’s “capacity will grow exponentially in a few years.”

Dönmez emphasized that the solar energy industry has experienced a remarkable breakthrough, particularly in the past few years, during his participation in the green transformation program of Bursa Eskişehir Bilecik Development Agency (BEBKA).

Dönmez highlighted how, in the past, people primarily associated the energy sector with oil, coal and natural gas. However, he noted that this perception has significantly shifted in today’s world.

Dönmez stressed the significant strides made in energy technologies in recent years, emphasizing a major transformation in the sector.

He proudly announced the establishment of an innovation-driven energy technologies infrastructure that produces cutting-edge technology and fosters continuous development through robust research and development (R&D) and product development (P&D) efforts. Additionally, he emphasized the export capacity of this infrastructure.

Presently, 75% of energy production in solar, 65% in wind and biomass and 55% in geothermal energy are derived from local sources.

Notably, Türkiye ranks third globally in solar panel production, trailing only China and Vietnam, the minister informed, adding that Turkish production of solar panels surpasses the combined output of Europe, exceeding it by more than double.

Türkiye’s overall installed electricity capacity increased to 104.6 gigawatts (GW), with solar energy reaching 10,007 megawatts, comprised of power plants spread across 78 provinces. Thirty-five of these boast plants featuring over 100 MW of capacity.

Over the last two decades, the drive to curb vast energy imports has seen Türkiye reach a level where renewables account for over half of the country’s total installed power capacity.

The push has seen the installed capacity of solar power rise from just 40 MW in 2014. In addition, large-scale solar and wind power tenders have propelled renewable energy output.

Solar capacity additions are aimed to lift the overall figure to 52,900 MW as of 2035, according to the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry’s National Energy Plan unveiled in mid-January.

In recent years, Renewable Energy Resource Zone (YEKA) projects have been the main drivers of growth in renewables in terms of technology development, equipment manufacture and electricity generation.

The government initiative seeks to establish facilities in areas with a high concentration of at least one renewable energy source.

YEKA projects feature investments from local investors and consortiums to manufacture equipment and construct large-scale plants.