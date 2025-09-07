Türkiye’s upcoming Renewable Energy Resource Zone (YEKA) tenders, scheduled for November and December, are expected to attract approximately $3.3 billion in investment, according to an expert, and will allocate 2,000 megawatts (MW) of wind and solar capacity across 12 provinces.

The projects aim to cut reliance on imported energy, expand domestic clean power use and strengthen the country’s renewable manufacturing base.

YEKA, a special tender model, is designed to allocate large-scale wind and solar projects, encourage local manufacturing and attract foreign and domestic investment.

Wind, solar spread nationwide

Six wind projects totaling 1,150 MW will be auctioned in Sivas, Balıkesir, Aydın, Denizli and Kütahya, with project sizes ranging from 110 MW to 500 MW.

Nine solar projects, ranging from 40 MW to 260 MW, will be tendered in Elazığ, Kahramanmaraş, Erzurum, Bolu, Eskişehir, Mardin and Van.

Floating solar project

Alongside YEKA tenders, Türkiye is also advancing floating solar power projects. In Manisa's Demirköprü Dam reservoir, a 35-megawatt floating solar installation is planned.

To meet its 2035 energy targets, Türkiye recently passed a reform law to streamline permitting and approval processes, aiming to accelerate investments.

The government also plans to strengthen transmission infrastructure with 14,700 kilometers of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) lines totaling 40 gigawatts of capacity.

An additional 15,000 kilometers (9,320.5 miles) of alternating current lines will be built, while interconnection capacity is set to reach 6750 MW for exports and 6600 MW for imports.

Renewables' equipment

Head of Energy Industrialists and Businessmen Association (ENSIA) Alper Kalaycı told Anadolu Agency (AA) that wind projects from the tenders are expected to generate about $2.3 billion in investment, while solar projects will account for roughly $1 billion.

These large-scale YEKA projects will particularly benefit companies producing domestic components in the renewable energy sector, he added.

They will also help firms shape their future plans, he explained and added that demand is rising for wind equipment such as turbine blades, towers and generators, as well as for solar panels and other components.

"Localizing production not only boosts demand but also contributes to technological development," Kalaycı noted.

Hakan Erkan, secretary-general of the Turkish Solar Energy Industrialists and Industry Association (GENSED), said the 35MW floating solar project planned at the Demirköprü Dam reservoir would attract about $20 million in investment.

Erkan added that floating solar plants help conserve water by reducing evaporation through their shading effect. He noted that when integrated with hydropower facilities, the hybrid model also contributes to electricity generation.