The commencement of gas supply from Turkmenistan to Türkiye on March 1 is expected to enhance Türkiye's energy security and strengthen its goal of becoming a natural gas hub, an expert on the energy sector and head of a research center said Wednesday.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced on Tuesday that the historic natural gas supply agreement was signed between the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) and Turkmengaz.

Oğuzhan Akyener, president of the Turkish Energy Strategies and Policies Research Center (TESPAM), said that growing energy integration and cooperation within the Turkic world, Türkiye's ambition to become a natural gas trade hub, and providing EU with an alternative to Russian gas have brought Turkmen gas back on the agenda.

Akyener noted that various options, including transporting Turkmen gas through Iran via swap agreements or, in the long term, constructing the Trans-Caspian pipeline, are being discussed.

Though the volume of Turkmen gas is not large, it is significant for the development of relations between Türkiye and Turkic states, he said.

"We don't even need to transport this natural gas directly to the western regions of Türkiye. It could even be used in our eastern regions. The important thing is that it enters our system," he told Anadolu Agency (AA).

"When we look at its effects, this will be a step that strengthens Türkiye's geostrategic position, reinforces its goal of becoming a natural gas trade hub and contributes, albeit modestly, to Türkiye's energy supply security," Akyener said.

"With this agreement, which we have been working on for many years, we will further advance the strategic cooperation between the two countries while strengthening the natural gas supply security of our country and region," Bayraktar said in a statement on Tuesday, announcing the deal.

The minister had previously said Türkiye could buy up to 2 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas annually from Turkmenistan, with the gas expected to be transported via Iran's existing natural gas network.

Specific details regarding the volume of gas to be supplied under the new agreement and the exact terms of transit through Iran were not disclosed.

Akyener, meanwhile, added that once trade starts, discussions on new investment opportunities and the possibility of expanding trade volumes will follow.

"Türkiye's access to additional natural gas, even in small volumes, to supply Balkan countries will mean significant gains from this process," he stated.

Akyener explained that with the right investment and export corridors, Turkmenistan has the potential to export up to 65 bcm of gas by 2050.

"I believe it is beneficial for both Europe and the U.S. to support this process. Achieving 2 bcm of integration with the Turkic world could pave the way for 100 bcm in the future," he said.

Dating back to 1990s

Turkmenistan, with its vast natural gas reserves, has had plans to supply gas to Türkiye since the 1990s.

After gaining independence in 1991 following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, an agreement was signed between Ankara and Ashgabat to bring Turkmen gas to Türkiye, but supply plans were put on hold for various reasons.

Over the past 30 years, Turkmenistan has taken significant steps to export natural gas and diversify its markets, with annual gas production capacity reaching approximately 80 bcm.

Turkmenistan exports around 40 bcm of gas annually to countries like China, Iran and Russia.

Meanwhile, Türkiye has taken notable steps to diversify its supply, sourcing pipeline gas from Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) from various countries.

In this context, Türkiye has transitioned from a gas importer to a gas exporter to Europe, supported by the production of Black Sea gas.