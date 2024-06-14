The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday hailed Türkiye's robust economy and said it is keen to invest in the country's various sectors, including energy.

"We are not only looking at opportunities in the energy sector but also in agriculture, transportation, tourism and other fields," Suhail al-Mazrouei said.

Türkiye and the UAE have repaired ties over the last three years in a rapprochement that also saw Ankara mending relations with Saudi Arabia.

Since then, the sides have ramped up contacts as they sought to seize opportunities to expand their partnerships and signed deals worth billions in energy, defense and other sectors.

Energy accounted for more than half of the $50.7 billion (TL 1.66 trillion) worth of agreements Türkiye signed with the UAE on the sidelines of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to Abu Dhabi in July last year.

Al-Mazrouei underscored the significance of Türkiye as a strategic partner for the UAE.

"We believe in the potential for stronger relations with Türkiye. We see opportunities not just in energy but also in connecting through transportation. Türkiye is open to renewable energy, an area where we have extensive experience," he told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Al-Mazrouei praised Türkiye’s economy, acknowledging its pivotal role both regionally and globally. "Türkiye represents a significant and powerful economy," he said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Highlighting the UAE's extensive involvement in renewable energy projects across more than 40 countries, he expressed a strategic interest in expanding these initiatives with Turkish partners.

"It makes sense for us to invest in and expand renewable energy projects in Türkiye and collaborate with Turkish companies," he noted.

Reiterating the diverse investment landscape in Türkiye, al-Mazrouei stated, "We are examining numerous investment opportunities not only in energy but also in agriculture, transportation, tourism and other areas."

He also pointed to Türkiye's strategic potential to act as a nexus for natural gas and other infrastructure between Europe and neighboring regions. "I believe there is growing consensus among our leaders to take steps on this matter," he added.

Reflecting on the broader regional dynamics, Al-Mazrouei commented on the UAE's investments extending from the Caspian region, Azerbaijan, and their connectivity through Türkiye.

"For us, Türkiye is a genuine partner," he said.