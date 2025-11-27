A Ukrainian man suspected of coordinating the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline in 2022 arrived in Germany on Thursday, after Italy's top court approved his handover last week, German federal prosecutors said.

Explosions that destroyed the pipeline in the Baltic Sea three years ago largely severed Russian gas transit to Europe, squeezing energy supplies on the continent, although Russia had already largely stopped deliveries.

Russia and Western countries have both said the incident was an act of sabotage. Investigators spent years piecing together the mystery of who was behind it.

This handout picture, released on Sept. 27, 2022, by the Danish Defense Command, shows the gas leak at the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as it is seen from the Danish Defense's F-16 rejection response off the Danish Baltic island of Bornholm, south of Dueodde. (AFP Photo)

"The accused was transferred from Italy today," prosecutors said.

"He is scheduled to appear before the investigating judge of the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe tomorrow."

Suspect denies role in attacks

The man, identified as Serhii Kuznietsov, denies any role in the attacks. His lawyer, Nicola Canestrini, has said he is confident his client will be acquitted at a trial in Germany.

German prosecutors accuse him of belonging to a group of people who planted devices on the pipelines near the Danish island of Bornholm in the Baltic.

A suspect detained in Italy for the Nord Stream pipelines bombing is led from a helicopter to a motorcade to a court in Karlsruhe, Germany, Nov. 27, 2025. (dpa via AP)

The suspect was detained on a European arrest warrant in the Italian town of Rimini in August and had fought attempts to transfer him to Germany. He faces charges of collusion to cause an explosion, anti-constitutional sabotage and destruction of important structures.

Last month, a court in Poland ruled against handing over another Ukrainian suspect wanted by Germany in connection with the explosions and ordered his immediate release from detention.