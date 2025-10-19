The British government on Sunday unveiled its first-ever national plan to train and recruit workers who can fill the skill gap in the clean energy transition, by pledging to deliver over 400,000 jobs over the next five years.

The strategy outlines how the government will deliver on its promise for more than 400,000 extra jobs in the clean energy sector by 2030, doubling the existing opportunities.

Under the plans, ministers have identified 31 priority occupations that are particularly in demand, such as plumbers, electricians and welders.

Five "technical excellence colleges" will be set up to train workers with clean energy skills, the British government announced.

A new program will also be launched to match veterans with careers in solar panel installation, wind turbine factories and nuclear power stations, as well as tailored schemes for ex-offenders, school dropouts and the unemployed.

Elsewhere, the plans say oil and gas workers will be able to benefit from up to 20 million pounds ($27 million) from the U.K. and Scottish governments for bespoke careers training in clean energy roles.

And the "energy skills passport," which identifies routes for oil and gas workers to transition into offshore wind, will be extended to new sectors, including nuclear and the electricity grid.

"Communities have long been calling out for a new generation of good industrial jobs," Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said.

"The clean energy jobs boom can answer that call, and today we publish a landmark national plan to make it happen," he added.

"Our plans will help create an economy in which there is no need to leave your hometown just to find a decent job."

"Thanks to this government’s commitment to clean energy, a generation of young people in our industrial heartlands can have well-paid, secure jobs, from plumbers to electricians and welders," he added.

"This is a pro-worker, pro-jobs, pro-union agenda that will deliver the national renewal our country needs."

In the plan, the government will set out how trade unions will be a key part of its jobs drive by recognizing their role in securing high pay and good conditions for workers.

This includes a new "fair work charter" between offshore wind developers and trade unions to ensure firms benefitting from public funding provide good wages and strong workplace rights.

Ministers said they will also look to close loopholes in legislation to extend employment protections enjoyed by offshore oil and gas workers working beyond U.K. territorial seas, including the national minimum wage, to the clean energy sector.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said: "We’re giving workers the skills needed to switch to clean energy, which is good for them, good for industry, and will drive growth across the nation."

"Our new jobs plan will unlock real opportunities and ensure everyone has access to the training and support to secure the well-paid jobs that will power our country’s future."

It comes as part of the government’s wider efforts to boost economic growth and decarbonize the U.K.’s electricity grid by the end of the decade.

Ministers say their decision to greenlight the Sizewell C nuclear power station in Suffolk will support 10,000 jobs at peak construction, while it announced Rolls-Royce as the preferred bidder for the small modular reactor programme to support up to 3,000 jobs.

A general view of the construction site entrance to Sizewell C as building works continue for the new nuclear power plant that is being built next to the current Sizewell B plant, Suffolk, U.K., June 11, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

Elsewhere, the Acorn and Viking carbon capture and storage projects (CCUS) in development in Scotland and the North East will support a combined 35,000 jobs, the Government estimates, building on the 4,000 jobs already set to be created in other CCUS projects in the North West and Teesside.

Christina McAnea, general secretary of Unison, said: "This plan can help create a U.K. workforce with highly skilled, fairly paid and secure jobs.

"Extra investment for retraining will mean experienced staff already employed in the sector can take on new roles.

"Additional funding for apprenticeships and opportunities for young people are crucial too if the U.K. is to have a bright and clean energy future.”

Sue Ferns, Prospect senior deputy general secretary, said: "If this mission is to be a success, and support the wider industrial strategy and growth agendas, then we urgently need a step-change in the level of workforce development.

"In this context, is it welcome that this Jobs Plan now exists and the new initiatives are a welcome step in the right direction.

"However, the scale of the challenge of training new workers and supporting existing workers, including those looking to transition from other roles, requires both more resources and coordinated effort across government.”

Dhara Vyas, chief executive of Energy U.K., said: "Today’s announcement is a critical step forward in building the workforce required to deliver our future energy system.

"It rightly recognizes the need to tackle the skills challenge collectively by investing in both new talent and our existing workforce.”

Jane Cooper, deputy chief executive at Renewable U.K., said: "This long-awaited plan delivers on employers’ calls for a coherent government workforce strategy for clean energy and we look forward to working with Ministers to realize its ambitions."