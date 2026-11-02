The world has eroded its supply buffers ​by depleting nearly 1 billion barrels of oil from global inventories since the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the chief executive of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) ​said on Monday.

Diesel stockpiles in some areas ​are ⁠at 35-year lows for this time of the season, while others face an LNG supply gap of 600 billion cubic feet, Sultan Al-Jaber said at the UAE's ADIPEC conference.

Prices of diesel in many markets have surged to record highs, boosted by wartime supply disruptions and pose inflation and cost-of-living threats to governments and consumers.

"We need expanded strategic ⁠storage, ⁠larger stockpiles of products, and flexible refining capacity closer to consumer markets," Al-Jaber said.

UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber arrives to attend the 14th Energy Markets Forum 2026, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 7, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

"Infrastructure must be built before it is needed and enabled by advanced logistics."

The cost of shipping and logistics has risen to 30% of the cost of a barrel, from 5% before the Iran war, Al-Jaber said.

The international benchmark Brent is trading around $110 a barrel, up about 50% from February just before the war began.

Last ​month, the International Energy Agency (IEA) agreed to release more than ​20 million barrels of diesel to the market and any oil remaining from a record ⁠emergency ‌reserves ‌release pledged in March to boost supply ⁠and cool soaring prices.

Amin ‌Nasser, CEO of Saudi Arabia's state oil company Saudi Aramco, said ​last month that ⁠fewer than 6 billion barrels of commercial ⁠inventories remained, with the vast majority not practically available.