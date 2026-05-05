Azerbaijan and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group announced Tuesday that Baku will host the lender’s 2026 annual meetings under the theme "Regional Integration for Sustainable Prosperity," as global economic challenges intensify.

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Muhammad Al Jasser, head of the Islamic Development Bank Group made the announcement on Tuesday.

The 51st IsDB Group Annual Meetings are scheduled to take place from June 16 to 19, 2026, in Baku, bringing together more than 2,000 participants, including ministers, central bank governors, senior officials from international financial institutions, private sector leaders and representatives of global organizations.

Organizers say the gathering will serve as a major platform for dialogue on development at a time when the global economy is facing mounting pressures, including geopolitical fragmentation, climate-related disruptions and supply chain volatility.

The selected theme aligns with the IsDB Group’s Ten-Year Strategic Framework for 2026-2035, emphasizing regional integration as a key driver of resilience and long-term growth. Officials say strengthening economic, social and infrastructure linkages among member countries will help create more shock-resistant economies and support inclusive prosperity.

Jabbarov stressed Azerbaijan’s commitment to boosting regional connectivity and expanding its role in trade, investment and logistics. He pointed to ongoing economic reforms, diversification efforts and improvements in the business climate aimed at supporting the private sector and attracting investment.

He also highlighted the country’s focus on advancing the digital economy, adopting artificial intelligence-driven solutions and accelerating green growth in response to evolving global dynamics.

The minister underscored the IsDB’s role in supporting development and post-conflict recovery, noting that the bank was the first international financial institution to implement a project in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. He added that ongoing and planned initiatives are expected to further strengthen infrastructure, agriculture and opportunities for displaced families returning to their homes.

Al Jasser said the theme reflects the IsDB Group’s commitment to deepening cooperation among member states. He described regional integration as a "powerful catalyst for prosperity," adding that enhanced cross-border infrastructure and economic ties would better equip countries to address global challenges.

The four-day program will include the IsDB Group Governors’ Dialogue, a private sector forum and a series of high-level sessions, alongside the launch of key development reports and partnership initiatives aimed at mobilizing resources for regional growth.