World stock markets slumped Tuesday after U.S. oil prices crashed back below zero as the coronavirus crisis has wiped out global crude demand and sparked a vast supply glut.

In early morning deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index tumbled 1.7% to 5,713.70 points, Frankfurt's DAX erased 2.0 % to 10,462.56 and the Paris CAC 40 also shed 2.0% to 4,437.84 compared with Monday's close.

U.S. benchmark light sweet crude West Texas Intermediate for May delivery had climbed back into positive territory during Asian trading after having closed at negative $37.63 in New York.

But it sank back below zero to stand at negative $4.51 per barrel as trading began in Europe.

Meanwhile, the Saudi stock market opened down 2.1%, leading a dip on Gulf markets.

The Dubai Financial Market dropped by 2.6% after oil traded in negative territory. All the Gulf states depend on oil income for most of their public revenues.

In Asia, unconfirmed reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was being treated after surgery put additional pressure on markets that have been already shaken by the worsened investor sentiment over plunging oil prices.

Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 Index dipped nearly 2% or 388.34 points, to close Tuesday at 19,280.78, while the broader Topix Index was down 1.15%, or 16.52 points, to 1,415.89.

The massive WTI sell-off came ahead of the expiry of the May futures contract later Tuesday when those holding the contract will have to take physical delivery of the oil.

"Ever thought that it could be imaginable to see the price of U.S. oil valued at less than a pizza? Or even a slice of pizza? How about for it to actually cost to sell U.S. crude?" said Jameel Ahmad, global head of currency strategy and market research at trading firm FXTM.

"All of this was previously thought to be unthinkable – but it became very real for traders as the price of U.S. oil turned negative for the first time in history," he said.