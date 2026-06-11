Türkiye's state lender Halkbank said on Thursday that the criminal case filed against the bank in the U.S. and ongoing for nine years will be fully concluded once the court approves the dismissal of the case following a joint petition.

In a statement to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), Halkbank said it submitted a jointly signed letter for dismissal of the criminal case with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York on Wednesday, as required in a settlement agreement.

In a statement, Halkbank provided information on the case and the process related to the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

"As required in the settlement agreement, following the submission of the Compliance Report, Halkbank and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York submitted the jointly signed letter for the dismissal of the criminal case to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on June 10, 2026," it said.

"Following the District Court's granting the dismissal of the criminal case in a short time upon considering the joint letter, Halkbank's criminal case, ongoing for 9 years, will have been fully concluded," it added.

Halkbank, which was accused of having allegedly helped Tehran evade U.S. economic sanctions, signed an agreement ​in March forbidding ​it from ⁠entering into transactions that benefit Iran.

It said it would not admit to any ​criminal wrongdoing and would not pay any ​judicial ⁠or administrative fines.

That agreement promised ​to relieve the intermittent tensions in relations between NATO allies Türkiye and the U.S.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) ​formally asked a federal judge on Wednesday to dismiss its criminal case against Halkbank, saying it ‌has no intention of prosecuting the Turkish state-run lender, a Reuters report said.

Halkbank shares rallied 3.54% in early morning trade on Thursday following the announcement shared via KAP.