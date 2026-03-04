The Indian rupee tumbled past 92 per dollar for the first time on Wednesday, with the central bank likely curbing further losses in Asia's worst-performing currency amid an escalating Middle East conflict that hit markets worldwide. Major Asian indexes slumped again on Wednesday.

The rupee fell to 92.3025 to the dollar, down about 0.9% and eclipsing its previous record low of 91.9875 hit in January.

The widening Mideast conflict risks fanning inflation, hurting growth and worsening ​the current account balance in India, which imports more than 80% of its crude oil needs and ​relies on the Middle East for remittances from its diaspora.

Heightened risk aversion may also ⁠drive foreign investors out of Indian equities and bonds, which also extended losses on Wednesday.

"The Middle East conflict is ​acting as a catalyst, but the broader trend for the INR has been clearly on the weaker side," said ​Tanay Dalal, senior vice president for business and economic research at Axis Bank.

"The RBI would need to continue smoothing INR weakness to avoid second-round volatility effects, until a more durable equilibrium between financial inflows and outflows is achieved," Dalal said, referring to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Rupee lags peers

The oil shock comes at ​a time when the rupee has already been under sustained pressure. The currency's more than 2% decline since the ​start of the year makes it the worst performer in Asia and one of the laggards in emerging markets, after a roughly 5% slide in 2025.

Wednesday's ‌selloff ⁠hit across asset classes as India's benchmark equity index, the Nifty 50 fell nearly 2% while the country's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 4 basis points to 6.717%.

Asian equities fell sharply, with South Korean shares diving more than 10% and the won hitting a 17-year trough. Brent crude has risen more than 13% since the war broke out over the weekend.

U.S. trade deal optimism fades

The ​Mideast war has pushed optimism ​around the outlines of ⁠a U.S.-India interim trade deal to the background. Market participants had hoped a pact could support the rupee with lower tariffs, boosting exports and easing pressure on the external balance.

"Remittances from ​the Middle East, as well as capital flows, are likely to get impacted ​in the scenario ⁠of an extended regional conflict," analysts at Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a note on Tuesday.

"In the case of an extended crisis, India’s macroeconomic outlook is expected to weaken through widening of current account deficit, higher inflation, sharper rupee depreciation and ⁠lower GDP ​growth."

The Indian economy has been chugging along at a strong pace of ​growth and with contained inflation, but a protracted conflict could upset the balance.